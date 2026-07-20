Anti-racism and cultural awareness sessions in Dublin and Louth

A busy few days last week saw productive anti-racism and cultural awareness sessions take place in Dublin and Louth.

In Dublin, Gabi Muntean, Pavee Point Roma Programme, and Winnie McDonnell, Training and Education Programme, hosted a group from Tusla at Pavee Point offices. The morning session brought strong attendance and engaging discussions among participants.

Earlier in the week, Winnie McDonnell was in St Brigid’s Hospital in Ardee with adult mental health family therapists serving the Louth and Meath areas. The session was also well attended and well-received by participants.

#InclusionMatters