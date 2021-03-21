#Traveller young people are standing up against racism and demanding equality.

Nearly 6 out 10 Travellers are under 25 years and face higher rates of homelessness, a mental health crisis, lower life expectancy and  80% unemployment.

Only 1% of Travellers go on to higher education.

We need to #FightRacism and ensure all young people can grow up with equal opportunities. 

The Irish Government needs to deliver on a strong  National Action Plan Against Racism.

