#Traveller young people are standing up against racism and demanding equality. Nearly 6 out 10 Travellers are under 25 years and face higher rates of homelessness, a mental health crisis, lower life expectancy and 80% unemployment. Only 1% of Travellers go on to higher education. We need to #FightRacism and ensure all young people can grow up with equal opportunities. The Irish Government needs to deliver on a strong National Action Plan Against Racism. More info on International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination March 21, 2021 at 10:51 am