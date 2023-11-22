Appetite for Action at Education and Training Roundtable
Pavee Point was very happy today to host our second annual
roundtable on education and training. It
was great to have people working in a range of education settings from Early
Years to Third Level and Further Education as well as Traveller organisations
from Donegal, Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary as well as Dublin attend. There was also representation from Government
departments.
The focus was on open discussion and sharing of views about the
issues and experiences Travellers and Roma are having at all levels in
education.
Speakers set the scene in terms of experiences and policies
and there were a range of workshops covering all levels of education and
focusing on equality of access, participation and outcomes.
From the discussions we can see there is a great appetite
for action to bring about systemic and cultural change and ensure that future
generations of Travellers and Roma reach their full potential.
Discussions were useful in preparation for upcoming
consultations on the long-awaited Traveller Roma Education Strategy currently
in development at the Department of Education.
Traveller and Roma parents and grandparents spoke passionately about their hopes for their children and grandchildren. ‘We would like to see our children and our grand children valued and positively visible in educational settings from Early Years to Higher Education. It is time for action and great to hear that there is a Traveller and Roma Education Strategy being developed’ said Gabi Muntean of Pavee Point.
Supported by RETHINK, SOLAS, Pavee Point Education Programme and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.
