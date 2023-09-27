Home > News > Apply Now for Secondary School Places 2024
Secondary schools are opening at the end of this month for school applications for 2024. And most schools will close for applications before Christmas. So this leaves a window of a few weeks to get your applications in.
Check application deadlines with the school of your choice. You can do this by reading their Admission Notice on the school website. Or you can ask the school directly for a copy of their Admission Notice.
Once you have your application in – you will need to wait for an offer of a place from the school and then you will need to formally accept the place.
