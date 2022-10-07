Geraldine McDonnell and Mary Collins took part in an event organised by Maynooth University Motherhood Project this week to celebrate #nationalbreastfeedingweek.
They were delighted to accept a Friends of Breastfeeding Award for an information booklet on breastfeeding for Traveller mothers developed by Pavee Point’s #PaveeMothers project https://paveemothers.ie/feeding/
Photo : (LtoR)Dr Ciara Bradley from the Dept of Applied Social Science, Maynooth University; Geraldine McDonnell, Pavee Point; Mary Collins, Pavee Point and Dr Edel Quirke, Chair of Friends of Breastfeeding.