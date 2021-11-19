Our Mary Collins was delighted today to accept the Initiative of the Year at the Friends of Breastfeeding Awards 2021 today. Mary spoke of our hope that Pavee Mothers breastfeeding initiative which includes an information booklet and promotional work will encourage more Traveller mums to breastfeed and to know where to go for support.
As Friend of Breastfeeding supporter Ciara Whelan of The Holiday Show TV3 says ‘Breastfeeding almost feels like a superpower!’ The event was also supported by Sabina Higgins, wife of President Michael D. Higgins. And thanks to Ciara Bradley for nominating us.
