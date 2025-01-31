Exhibition of Traveller Artists opens at Hugh Lane

Featured image by Leanne McDonagh

Visual artist Leanne McDonagh welcomed the opportunity to exhibit with other Traveller artists in Bafushia, a group show at the Hugh Lane Gallery, and expressed hope that this would happen more regularly.

The exhibition features work from Traveller artists Chloe McDonagh, David McDonagh, Frank McCarthy, Leanne McDonagh, Paddy Collins and the late William Cauley. The exhibition also features two pieces from the Hugh Lane collection curated by Michael Collins and Paddy Collins of Pavee Point, and Ann Maguire and Mags O Sullivan of Cork Traveller Women’s Network working with Adam Stoneman.

“There is fantastic talent in the Traveller community and Travellers need more opportunities to express that talent,” said Caoimhe McCabe, Arts and Culture Coordinator, Pavee Point, at the launch of the exhibition which was organised by the Hugh Lane, Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre and Séamus Nolan.

“Visibility and inclusion of Travellers and the Traveller story within mainstream cultural institutions is vital and needs to be developed,” said Martin Collins, Co-Director, Pavee Point, commenting on the exhibition.

“Travellers have made, and continue to make, a significant contribution to the arts in Ireland. These contributions need to be validated and promoted to support community pride and self-determination and to tell the full story of our society,” he added.

Séamus Nolan spoke about each of the artist’s works at the exhibition launch this week – work that ranges from photography, design and print to painting and sound production. Each piece gives a unique insight into the daily lives of Travellers through a Traveller lens and analysis.

Bairbre Dawson, Director at the Hugh Lane, welcomed everyone to the gallery and encouraged people to spend time exploring the exhibition. Jessica O’Donnell, Hugh Lane Education and Community Outreach Head, also spoke of how including marginalised communities was part of the core work of Hugh Lane, which is the Municipal Gallery. The exhibition was officially launched by Dublin Lord Mayor Emma Blain.

Bafushia runs until 27th April 2025 at the Hugh Lane Gallery.