The Department of Culture, Communications and Sport has announced the guidelines for Basic Income for the Arts (BIA) scheme 2026-2029.

The BIA scheme will provide 2,000 eligible artists with a weekly payment of €325 per week for three years. The application portal opens at 1pm on Wednesday 15th April and closes at 5pm on Tuesday 12th May.

Submitting an application consists of five parts, all of which need to be completed for an application to be considered:

1/ Register on the Portal when it opens on 15 April 2026

2/ Complete all Application Form information

3/ Upload proofs / evidence of eligibility for the scheme

4/ Complete survey on aspects of your arts practice and life

5/ Consent to the Terms and Conditions of Application

The survey consists of questions regarding artists’ circumstances and practice: covering topics such as where you live, personal income, wellbeing, weekly time use and work in the arts.

All applicants need a valid, active email address in order to apply, and only applications submitted through the Online Portal will be accepted.

For a complete overview of eligibility criteria and the application process visit: https://www.gov.ie/en/department-of-culture-communications-and-sport/publications/basic-income-for-the-arts-scheme-2026-2029-guidelines-for-application/

For any additional questions about the scheme contact: basicincomeforthearts@ccs.gov.ie.

Or email caoimhe.mccabe@pavee.ie or telephone 01 8780255 during office hours and ask for Caoimhe