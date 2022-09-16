Pavee Point was delighted to open its doors again for Culture Night 2022 and welcome people to our exhibition ‘Belongings’. Open Tues, Wed (27 & 28 September) 10am to 1pm. For this event, Travellers and Roma exhibited personal items that are important and meaningful. We heard the stories about the objects and why they are so significant. 23.9.22. Dublin, Ireland. Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre. ‘BELONGINGS’, an exhibition opening on Culture Night. ©Photo by Derek Speirs In this way people got to share the Traveller and Roma experience and to celebrate rich traditions of past and present. ‘BELONGINGS’, an exhibition opening on Culture Night. ©Photo by Derek Speirs ‘BELONGINGS’, an exhibition opening on Culture Night. ©Photo by Derek Speirs Our Traveller Community Mapping of Coolock, produced with Maynooth Geography, inspired great interest on Culture Night. ©Photo by Derek Speirs Our night time tent scene celebrating the camp fire and the candle. ‘BELONGINGS’, an exhibition opening on Culture Night. ©Photo by Derek Speirs There was great interest in the Traveller Beady Pocket during our exhibition. ©Photo by Derek Speirs September 16, 2022 at 9:38 am Share via: