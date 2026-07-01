Pavee Point welcomed the opportunity to attend the launch of Beyond Gender Quotas – Addressing the Political Exclusion of Traveller Women in Ireland, hosted by the National Traveller Women’s Forum today at Buswells Hotel, Dublin.

The research explores the barriers that prevent Traveller women from entering politics and being represented in political decision-making. Speakers highlighted that Traveller women have always been leaders in their communities but continue to face structural barriers to political representation.

The discussion focused on the need to move beyond recommendations and take meaningful action. Practical supports such as financial assistance, childcare, and stronger engagement from political parties were identified as important steps to support Traveller women’s political participation. Speakers also challenged the idea that Traveller women are “hard to reach”, emphasising that political parties and public institutions need to do more to create genuine opportunities for inclusion.

Pavee Point welcomes this important research and supports the call for concrete action to ensure Traveller women are represented in political decision-making at local and national levels.

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