Briefing session with Minister Murnane O’Connor

On Thursday, Minister of State at the Department of Health, Jennifer Murnane O Connor, visited Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre for a briefing session on the finer details of our organisation’s work.

The Minister, with responsibility for Public Health, Well Being, and the National Drugs Strategy, was accompanied by David Leach, Assistant Secretary of Corporate Affairs at the DoH.

The visit was an opportunity for Pavee Point’s coordinators — across women’s health, men’s health, mental health, education, employment, culture, & Roma inclusion — to discuss the various successes of, and impediments to, their work.

We look forward to continued and constructive dialogue with the Minister and the Department.

Photography: Tommy Clancy