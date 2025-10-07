Budget 2026 lacks commitment to support progress for Travellers and Roma

Pavee Point is disappointed Budget 2026 fails to do enough to address the systemic issues impacting Travellers and Roma in Ireland. “There are no measures to address homelessness,” said Martin Collins, Co Director, Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre. “Homelessness is an issue that impacts 39% of the Traveller population, which is a young population, and we don’t see any real steps forward on this issue in this budget,” he said. “Increases in the price of petrol and diesel will impact Travellers and Roma negatively – many of whom are already impacted greatly by energy poverty often depending on petrol operated generators to supply heat and electricity,” he said. Although the slight increases to social welfare payments are welcome, they do not address the issues of child poverty, particularly for some of our most marginalised communities. “Many Roma are unable to access children’s allowance payments due to the Habitual Residence Condition. So this payment is not truly universal,” said Martin Collins. “What we really need are targeted measures to provide more opportunities in education and employment and we will be looking to see what funding is ringfenced for such measures in the Traveller & Roma Education Strategy and the National Traveller & Roma Inclusion Strategy II,” said Lynsey Kavanagh, Co Director, Pavee Point. “We welcome funding for the development of a Traveller Mental Health Action Plan that was mentioned in the budget announcement but we have an existing ambitious National Traveller Health Action Plan which is to be delivered by 2027 and addresses the social determinants impacting on Traveller health including mental health, and requires investment if we really want to make a difference to Traveller health,” added Ms. Kavanagh. Pavee Point has actively lobbied on the continuation of the Basic Income for the Arts Scheme and we welcome the mainstreaming of this Scheme. “Culture and creativity are hugely important for Travellers who have a proud history in this area. We want Traveller and other minority ethnic artists to be targeted for inclusion in this scheme. Travellers need more role models and more opportunities generally in arts and creativity,” said Mr. Collins.