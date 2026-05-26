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‘Call It Out: Racism impacting the Traveller and Roma experience in higher education’

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Last week, Pavee Point was in attendance at the annual University for All Symposium in UCD Lochlann Quinn School of Business.

‘Call It Out: Racism impacting the Traveller and Roma experience in higher education,’ focused on moving beyond institutional rhetoric to confront both overt and nuanced barriers.

A panel discussion described how policy in Ireland has continued to fail Traveller and Roma people, and that policy initiatives at a national and institutional level need long-term resources that directly involve Travellers and Roma.

More on the symposium here: https://www.ucd.ie/all/aboutus/newsandevents/2026/universityforallsymposium/

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