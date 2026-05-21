Call for Full Independent Investigation into the Death of Yves Sakila

PRESS RELEASE

Special Rapporteur on Racism and Racial Equality Calls for Full Independent Investigation into the Death of Yves Sakila

Issued with the full support of the Advisory Committee to the Special Rapporteur on Racism and Racial Equality

21st May, 2026

The Special Rapporteur on Racism and Racial Equality has today written formally to the Minister for Justice, the Garda Commissioner, and the Executive Director of Fiosrú, Office of the Police Ombudsman expressing profound concern regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Yves Sakila in Dublin.

The correspondence calls for a full, transparent, independent, and timely investigation into all circumstances surrounding Mr Sakila’s death following the emergence of deeply disturbing footage circulating publicly.

Commenting on the incident, the Special Rapporteur stated:

“The footage that has emerged has caused profound distress, fear, and outrage across many communities, particularly among Black and minority ethnic communities who already experience heightened anxiety regarding racial profiling, excessive force, unequal treatment, and over-policing in public spaces. The scenes depicted are deeply disturbing and raise urgent and serious questions which require comprehensive examination.”

The Special Rapporteur acknowledged that both An Garda Síochána and Fiosrú, Office of the Police Ombudsman have initiated investigations into the incident but stressed that, given the gravity of the circumstances and the level of public concern, the investigations must be demonstrably independent, impartial, transparent, and thorough.

“Public confidence cannot be restored through silence, minimisation, or procedural formality alone. It can only be restored through visible accountability, transparency, fairness, and a clear demonstration that every human life is afforded equal dignity and protection under the law.” The statement further noted growing concerns regarding the normalisation of hostility and violence toward migrants, Black communities, and minority ethnic groups within public discourse and wider society.

“This incident does not exist in isolation. It emerges within a broader social and political climate in which increasingly hostile rhetoric surrounding migrants, refugees, racialised minorities, and Black communities has become more visible and, at times, normalised within public discourse. Such rhetoric contributes to the dehumanisation of vulnerable communities and risks creating an environment in which violence, suspicion, and unequal treatment become more socially tolerated.”

The Special Rapporteur also referenced the commitments outlined under Ireland’s National Action Plan Against Racism (NAPAR), particularly the State’s responsibility to ensure that minority ethnic communities are safe, protected, and able to live free from violence, intimidation, discrimination, and unequal treatment.

“One of the central pillars of NAPAR is the commitment to ensuring that minority communities experience safety, dignity, and equal protection under the law. Incidents of this nature risk significantly undermining public confidence in those commitments.”

The correspondence urges:

• A full, independent, transparent, and timely investigation into all circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Yves Sakila;

• Preservation and examination of all available evidence;

• Clear and regular public communication regarding the progress of investigations;

• Meaningful engagement with affected communities;

• Consideration of broader concerns relating to racial profiling, use of force, and institutional accountability.

The Special Rapporteur extended condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr Sakila and reiterated the importance of ensuring that justice, accountability, and human dignity remain central to the public response.

END

On behalf of the Advisory Committee to the Special Rapporteur on Racism and Racial Equality

• Ms Hazel Chu, City Councillor

• Dr James Carr, Associate Professor in Sociology, University of Limerick

• Ms Rachel Coffey, Equality and Intercultural Programme Officer, NYCI

• Mr Martin Collins, Co-Director, Pavee Point

• Mr David Joyce, Irish Congress of Trade Unions

• Ms Gina Miyagawa, Roma Health Coordinator

• Ms Patricia Munatsi, Human Rights Lawyer

• Mr Mohammed Naeem, United Nations Youth Delegate for Ireland

• Mr Shane O’Curry, Director, Irish Network Against Racism

• Dr Niloufar Omidi, EDI Policy & Project Development Officer, University of Limerick