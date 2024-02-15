Pavee point, along with a coalition of stakeholders led by a number of TDs and Senators, met yesterday in a call for part of the Misuse of Drugs Act to be repealed. Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 criminalises people for the possession of drugs for personal use.

We agree with recommendations by the Citizens assembly that a health led approach should be adopted, and that stigmatisation by criminalising addiction should be abandoned. 6,000 people were criminally charged for “simple drug possession” last year carrying convictions into their life that can never be expunged.