CAO Reminders for March: HEAR PRIORITY groups

To all Travellers and Roma thinking of applying for college this September, or are in the process of applying, some important dates to remember:

📆 March 01: HEAR Application Deadline

For those who have already applied to the CAO, Traveller and Roma applicants are eligible as HEAR PRIORITY groups. As HEAR PRIORITY groups you may receive reduced points CAO offers in participating colleges (provided you meet the minimum entry requirements); and you are entitled to post-entry financial, academic, social and personal support. We encourage all Traveller and Roma CAO applicants to apply to HEAR.

📆 March 05: Late Application Facility Opens

Late applications are those applications received after 5pm on February 01, 2026. The closing date for late applications is 5pm on May 01, 2026. The online facility for late applications opens on March 05, 2026, at 12:00 noon – a fee of €65 applies.

📆 March 10: HEAR Documentation Deadline

The deadline for the HEAR reference letter is March 10. This letter can be uploaded via the CAO portal [https://www.cao.ie/] or sent to the CAO office via traditional post.

For more information visit: https://accesscollege.ie/hear/