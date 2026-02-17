Cavan Traveller Movement seek to appoint a Traveller men’s Community /Health Development Worker on a specific purposed contract for 12 months

The Community Health Development Worker for Traveller Men’s Health will work with Cavan Traveller Movement to engage directly with Traveller Men through the Cavan Traveller Men’s Shed and some targeted area of the County. He/she will also engaged with relevant service providers to address and highlight the health needs and issues in the community. The successful applicant will be required to work as part of a team and have:

— Qualification in Community Health /Community Development Related Discipline

— And/or training in Community Development or Health

— Two years’ experience of delivering health related activities or similar role

— Excellent communication skills

— Excellent computer skills- Word, Excel and Email

— Ability to identify needs and arrange activities accordingly

— Experience of working one to one with clients

— Excellent understanding of Traveller health and the issues that affect the health and wellbeing

— Demonstrated ability to work on own initiative and as part of a team

—Experience in facilitating group activities.

— A full clean driving licence and own transport to be used at work is essential

— Experience of working with the Traveller community would be advantage

— A commitment to work from an anti-racist and equality work perspective

Exciting Opportunity: Traveller Men’s Community Health Development Worker



Are you passionate about making a positive impact on community health? We are seeking a dedicated and motivated individual to join our team as a Traveller Men’s Community Health Development Worker. This rewarding, long-term opportunity is offered on an initial specific purpose 12-month contract, with 6 month probation period focused on empowering Traveller men to improve their health and wellbeing.

In this dynamic role, you will take the lead in coordinating and developing engaging programs and activities in collaboration with the Traveller community. A central aim of this position is to inspire and involve Traveller men in vital health and community initiatives, making a real difference in people’s lives.

The position offers 19 hours per week. Competitive salary details and a comprehensive job description are available upon request—just email oliviactm2@gmail.com.

If you are enthusiastic about supporting community development and passionate about working in partnership with the Traveller community, we want to hear from you!

To apply for the position, please submit your CV and letter of application clearly marked Traveller men’s community health development worker to Olivia Conaty CTM administrator at oliviactm2@gmail.com. Strict Closing Date for receipt of applications is 5 pm, Monday 2nd of March 2026.

Short listing will apply. A panel may be formed from which future vacancies may be filled. Satisfactory references and Garda vetting will be required. This project is funded by the Traveller Health Unit, HSE CHO1 and managed by Cavan Traveller Movement.