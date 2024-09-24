Home » News » Celebrating Culture Night 2024 at Pavee Point

Celebrating Culture Night 2024 at Pavee Point


Thanks to everyone who attended Culture Night 2024  at Pavee Point and made it such a lovely evening.
We had #Traveller cures and traditions, presented by  Oein De Bharduin.
Oein de Bharduin shows how yarn was died and woven to make the traditional Traveller cords. Pavee Point Culture Night. Pic. Bryan Meade 20/09/2024

 

There was delicious homemade food including coddle and cake bread.
Martin Collins, Pavee Point Co Director keeps the fire going. Pavee Point Culture Night. Pic. Bryan Meade 20/09/2024
Visitors could see a traditional campfire, tent and wagon upon arrival.
The evening finished in wonderful singing and playing by Laura McDonagh, Annemarie Moorehouse and Fin Furey.
Laura McDonagh and Annemarie Moorehouse give us some lovely tunes. Pavee Point Culture Night. Pic. Bryan Meade 20/09/2024
Fin Furey and his cousin Connor Furey put on a rousing show. Pavee Point Culture Night. Pic. Bryan Meade 20/09/2024
Janos Lang of Roma music collective Ando Glaso. Pavee Point Culture Night. Pic. Bryan Meade 20/09/2024

 

Molly Collins sings a beautiful song that was much appreciated. Pavee Point Culture Night. Pic. Bryan Meade 20/09/2024
The crowd at Pavee Point. Pavee Point Culture Night. Pic. Bryan Meade 20/09/2024
It was fantastic to see young and older at our event and to offer an opportunity to everyone to engage with the rich diversity of Traveller culture.

