Celebrating Culture Night 2024 at Pavee Point

Thanks to everyone who attended Culture Night 2024 at Pavee Point and made it such a lovely evening.

We had #Traveller cures and traditions, presented by Oein De Bharduin.

There was delicious homemade food including coddle and cake bread.

Visitors could see a traditional campfire, tent and wagon upon arrival.

The evening finished in wonderful singing and playing by Laura McDonagh, Annemarie Moorehouse and Fin Furey.