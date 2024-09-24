Celebrating Culture Night 2024 at Pavee Point

Thanks to everyone who attended Culture Night 2024 at Pavee Point and made it such a lovely evening.
We had #Traveller cures and traditions, presented by Oein De Bharduin.
There was delicious homemade food including coddle and cake bread.
Visitors could see a traditional campfire, tent and wagon upon arrival.
The evening finished in wonderful singing and playing by Laura McDonagh, Annemarie Moorehouse and Fin Furey.
It was fantastic to see young and older at our event and to offer an opportunity to everyone to engage with the rich diversity of Traveller culture.