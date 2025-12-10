Celebrating International Human Rights Day, 2025

On this Human Rights Day 2025, Pavee Point stands in solidarity with all who experience inequality, racism and discrimination, and with all who continue to work for full rights, dignity, and justice for all. As a human rights organisation, we know that this work remains essential, now more than ever.

Today, we reflect on the progress made and the significant challenges that persist. In recent years, we have welcomed key policy developments, including Action Plans and Strategies in the areas of education, health and anti-racism, and the introduction of new Hate Crime legislation in late 2024. However, we continue to urge the government to introduce strong Hate Speech legislation to better protect minority groups from incitement to hatred and violence.

As we prepare for Ireland’s Presidency of the European Union in 2026, it is crucial that equality, anti-racism, and human rights are at the heart of national and EU-level priorities. The strategies and policies already in place must be fully resourced and implemented to create meaningful, lasting change. We have unfortunately seen a rise in far right, racist and exclusionary rhetoric, policy and practice across Europe and this is deeply concerning. Ireland has an opportunity to showcase the true, founding values of the EU: respect for human dignity; freedom; democracy; equality; and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities.

This Friday we mark 40 years of partnership between the Maynooth University Department of Applied Social Studies and Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre, working together to further human rights. We’re especially excited about our guest lecturer for the event, Michael O’Flaherty, Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner, who recently published a report on the human rights situation of Roma and Traveller communities in Europe (including Ireland), alongside his book ‘The Unheard 12 Million’: an urgent call to European decision makers to improve the lived experience and secure the human rights of Roma and Travellers across Europe.

At the event, we will honour the life and work of the late Seán Regan, who advocated tirelessly for the rights of all marginalised people throughout his career, with a posthumous presentation of the John O’Connell Award.

As we look ahead, we reaffirm our commitment to a future where Traveller and Roma rights, and the rights of all minority communities, are respected, protected, and fulfilled.