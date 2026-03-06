Celebrating International Women’s Day 2026

In marking International Women’s Day 2026, Pavee Point’s Violence Against Women Programme hosted a lunchtime gathering of Traveller and Roma women, including DSGBV Traveller Women’s Awareness Workers, Primary Healthcare Workers and trainees.

Attendees were asked to bring photographs and share personal stories about the Traveller and Roma women who inspire them. Over the course of the afternoon, participants added to a collective art board featuring images of Traveller and Roma women.

Invitees also included Paula Kearney and Aoife Ní Chathmahaoil from the SAOL Project, who spoke about women’s rights and the experiences of women affected by addiction and poverty, highlighting the intersecting forms of discrimination many women face and the importance of solidarity between Traveller, Roma, and other marginalised women. The SAOL Project is a community project dedicated to supporting women through a rights-based and non-judgemental approach.

Pavee Point’s Violence Against Women Programme would like to take the opportunity to recognise the strength, leadership and action of Traveller and Roma women, and to wish a Happy International Women’s Day 2026 to all.

