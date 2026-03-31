Children’s Right Alliance publish ‘Report Card 2026’

Last week the Children’s Right Alliance (CRA) published their annual ‘report card’: grading the Government’s achievements for the previous year in areas that affect children and young people.

‘Report Card 2026’ is the eighteenth edition in the series, and the first for the current Fianna Fáil and Fine Geal leadership and their ‘Programme for Government 2025 – Securing Ireland’s Future’.

In those areas directly affecting Traveller and Roma chilldren the report is less than flattering, and falls short of many of those commitments made by the coalition Government. For organisations working with marginalised communities, including Traveller and Roma families, the Report Card offers an important snapshot of how national policies are — or are not — delivering for those most affected by disadvantage. It shows once again that national systems continue to fall short for children facing the highest risks.

Long waits for mental‑health supports persist, along with inconsistent access to education pathways, and a rising number of families in emergency accommodation. All these factors disproportionately affect Traveller and Roma children, who already experience structural inequalities across these areas.

The Report Card stresses the need for targeted, culturally informed action and for better equality data so that outcomes for Traveller and Roma children can be properly identified, monitored and improved.

Read ‘Report Card 2026’ and the Children’s Right Alliance Press Release here: https://childrensrights.ie/press-release/election-promises-remain-pipedream-with-little-progress-by-government-new-2026-report-card-shows/