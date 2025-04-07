Climbing the Stairway to Heaven for Traveller Men’s Health

Pavee Point’s Men’s Health programme, through Eastern Region Traveller Health Unit (ER THU), held a hike with over 40 Traveller men to mark International Traveller and Roma Day 2025. The hike was held in association with other Traveller organisations and men from all over the country came along.

“The hike today builds on the work we do to improve Traveller’s men’s health outcomes. It is a great opportunity for us to get fresh air, a change of scenery and look after our health. But more than that, it creates space for Traveller men to get to know each other and discuss the issues that impact us like poor health, mental health, and addiction. During the walk we could chat to men about services and support available,” said John Collins, Men’s Health Worker, Pavee Point.

The hike took place at the Stairway to Heaven, Co.Fermanagh. The event was held in advance of International Traveller and Roma Day 2025 which is on Tuesday, 8th April, 2025.