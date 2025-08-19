Skip to content
Closing Date for Traveller Primary Health Care Pre Training Programme – Fri 22nd August
This 2-year paid pre-training program for Travellers is funded by the Eastern Region Traveller Health Unit and hosted by Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre and Clondalkin Travellers Development Group. The Programme offers a good opportunity for Travellers interested in working to improve their community’s health and well-being.
The course is for Travellers over 18, and will lead to a QQI Level 4 award in General Learning with a focus on Traveller health. This pilot programme offers education, mentorship, and on-job learning and can be attended in two areas – Clondalkin and Dublin North.