The Need to Ensure Hate Crime Bill is Passed as a Matter of Urgency

Data published today by An Garda Síochána shows that hate crime has increased for second year running by 12%

Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre, is calling on the Government to recommit to the Hate Crime Bill and ensure it is passed by the Oireachtas as a matter of urgency, in light of new concerning statistics which show that recorded hate crime has increased for the second year in a row in Ireland. Pavee Point joined with other members of the Coalition Against Hate Crime (CAHC) a group of 23 civil society organisations at a press briefing on the hate crime statistics today.

Speaking today at the press conference responding to the publication of the statistics, Martin Collins, Co-Director, Pavee Point, said:

“Hate crime happens all over Ireland, and it leaves people and their wider communities – including the Travellers and Roma – in fear. Our community over many years have been victims of both hate speech and hate crime. Because a hate crime doesn’t affect just one person, it can make an entire community feel excluded and unsafe. The government needs to ensure the speedy passage of this Bill as a statement of intent to protect communities which are vulnerable to hate crime and extreme hate speech.”

Mr Collins continued, “There have been many incidents of our trailers being attacked and burned, also houses being vandalised or burned, we have had vigilante groups protest at locations proposed for Traveller sites. We know that these incidents don’t just directly impact the people concerned but also have a chilling effect on the whole community and create fear and anxiety.

“Roma in Ireland are also vulnerable to assaults and attacks and as Roma women are often visible due to traditional dress – they are more vulnerable to verbal and physical attacks.”

Statistics published today by An Garda Siochana regarding Hate Crime provide a stark reminder for the need and urgency to see the enactment of the Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offence Bill. The Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill 2022 would introduce hate crime legislation for the first time in Ireland and update existing legislation on extreme hate speech.

Mr Collins emphasises the importance of passing this bill, “This would demonstrate the Government’s commitment to protecting groups vulnerable to hate crime and hate speech.

At the moment, Ireland is an outlier in the EU in not having robust effective Hate Crime legislation and this has been commented on by International human rights bodies over the years. Legislation on its own will not deal with Hate Speech and Crime, parallel to this we see the need for information, awareness and training.”

The Coalition Against Hate Crime has called for the introduction of hate crime legislation for many years. Research shows that, beyond affected communities and human rights organisations, the introduction of legislation is supported by Gardaí and legal professionals.

Responding to the publication today by An Garda Síochána of its annual hate crime and hate-related incident statistics, Chairperson of the Coalition and Senior Policy Officer with the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, Luna Lara Liboni, said:

“The statistics published today by An Garda Síochána show a second year of increase in recorded hate crimes and incidents in Ireland. While it is positive that people are coming forward with their experiences, this is also an indicator of what those of us who work with, are part of and represent minoritised communities already know – hate crime and hostility towards our communities are a growing reality in Ireland. These numbers should serve as a wake-up call for all public representatives and political parties as to date, Ireland still has no hate crime legislation.”

A recent study also shows that there is clear appreciation among the general public of the harms of hate crime, that hate crime is seen as a serious and growing problem and that there is a high level of public support for the protection of a broad range of characteristics under legislation.

