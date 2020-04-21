Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre today lodged an official complaint with OFCOM, the UK Broadcast regulator in relation to Channel 4’s Dispatches programme which was broadcast on 16th of April. Our complaint outlines the reasons why this programme is irresponsible, discriminatory against Travellers and promotes negative stereotypes that feed into hate speech and possibly hate crime. We are working in solidarity with The Traveller Movement in the UK and encourage organisations and individuals to lodge their complaints using this form – https://ofcomforms.secure.force.com/formentry/SitesFormCSLEStandardsComplaints Please also find a link to Traveller Movement UK Press Release on this issue. April 21, 2020 at 3:30 pm Share via: