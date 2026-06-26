Concerns raised over redevelopment of Dunsink area

On Wednesday Pavee Point Co-Director Martin Collins submitted a statement on the proposed redevelopment of the Dunsink area to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Key Issues Affecting the Traveller Community.

The statement addressed concerns regarding the displacement of Traveller families currently living in Dunsink, inaction regarding Fingal County Council’s Traveller Accommodation Programme 2025-2029, and the lack of any assurances from Fingal County Council that the accommodation needs of families in the area might be met.

Fingal County Council launched the first phase of its public consultation on the Draft Urban Area Plan for Dunsink on June 19th and submissions are open to the public until July 31st [more here: https://www.fingal.ie/news/building-future-dublin-plans-new-dunsink-city-quarter-unveiled].

Read abridged statement made to the Joint Oireachtas Committee here: ‘Committee on Key Issues affecting the Traveller Community: statement by Martin Collins’