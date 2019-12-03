Huge congratulations to Rosaleen McDonagh on being conferred with her PhD from Newcastle University of Northumbria in Newcastle today. Rosaleen, who is a Trinity College graduate, achieved her PhD “From Shame to Pride, The Politics of Disabled Traveller Identity” from the Department of Health and Life Sciences at the university. Here she is pictured with University Chancellor Tanni Grey-Thompson. “It’s very emotional,” said Rosaleen who experienced segregated special education. “I’ve spent my whole life playing catch up.” Rosaleen has well and truly caught up now. December 3, 2019 at 4:43 pm Share via: