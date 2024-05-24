Congratulations to Annmarie Sweeney, winner of Intersectionality at the Traveller Pride Awards 2024

Pavee Point Drugs Alcohol and Addiction Programme (DAA) would like to congratulate Annmarie Sweeney for receiving the Traveller Pride Award for Intersectionality. Annmarie is a fantastic advocate and role model for women both inside and outside the Traveller community who are struggling with addiction or the effects of addiction. She has shown both in words and deeds that you can change the path of your life and move out of addiction.

Annmarie has always wanted to support other Travellers with addiction and break down barriers to accessing drugs services. She has previously worked with Pavee Point as a peer worker on our DAA programme and has gone on to do amazing things since:

· Working with women who have experienced addiction, trauma, and Gender Based Violence through the Seeking Safety Programme

· Working directly with women in prison, and she also supported the Traveller Justice Initiative with their work with Judges, helping them understand the trauma associated with addiction and how it is linked to Anti Traveller racism.

· She was also both a panellist on the Citizens Assembly on Drugs Use and supported our DAA programme to develop both our written and video submission.

· Working as a Primary Health Care Worker in Balbriggan

Annmarie has more recently been offered a role with Coolmine Therapeutic Community as a Peer Outreach Project Worker for the Traveller Community in North Dublin. We look forward to working with her more closely in her role in Coolmine and wish her well in her future.