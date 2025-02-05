Congratulations to Eileen Flynn on her Re-election to the Seanad

Pavee Point would like to extend its congratulations to Eileen Flynn on her election to the Seanad on the administrative panel. This significant event marks the second time Senator Flynn has made history, being the first Traveller, and Traveller woman elected to the upper house. This election demonstrates clear recognition of Eileen’s capacity for and commitment to making a difference not only for Travellers and Roma but also for all marginalised and minority communities throughout Ireland.

Eileen, a community worker and graduate of Maynooth University’s BSocSc Community and Youth Work, brings much experience of working collectively with people for justice and human rights throughout Ireland to her second term in Seanad Eireann. Her election this time opens a new chapter on the journey that began more than forty years ago when Nan Joyce stood for election to the Dáil. We hope she will be joined by more who represent the diversity that is and has been part of Ireland for a very long time and call on the Taoiseach to again bear this in mind when selecting his eleven appointments.