Pavee Point is delighted to congratulate Michael O’Flaherty on his election this week as Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner.
“We thank Michael for the very fruitful and important collaboration we’ve had with him and colleagues in the EU Fundamental Rights Agency,” said Martin Collins, Co Director Pavee Point.
“We look forward to supporting his continued work on the protection and promotion of Traveller and Roma rights throughout Europe as well as in Ireland in his new role,” said Lynsey Kavanagh, Co Director Pavee Point.
Martin Collins and Lynsey Kavanagh
Photo Michael O’ Flaherty (centre) on a visit to Pavee Point in 2019.