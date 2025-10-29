Congratulations to our 10th President

Congratulations to our 10th President of Ireland, Catherine Connolly, who ran a positive campaign focused on being a “President for all the people, especially for those often excluded and silenced”. Pavee Point looks forward to working with President Connolly and welcomes her as a voice for peace, equality, and social inclusion. This builds on the important legacy of our former President Michael D Higgins who has always been a close friend and ally of Pavee Point and all Travellers and Roma in Ireland. Martin Collins, Co-Director, Pavee Point said: “As we wish former President Michael D Higgins the very best as he leaves office and thank him sincerely for his generosity, wisdom, and support over the years, we congratulate President Connolly on her new role and look forward to welcoming her to Pavee Point in the future”.