‘Connecting for Life 2026–2035’ launched by the Department of Health

Last week Pavee Point attended the launch of ‘Connecting for Life 2026–2035,’ Ireland’s new national strategy to reduce suicide and self-harm.

We welcome the strategy’s recognition of the disproportionate impact of suicide on Travellers and its acknowledgement of the role that racism, discrimination, social exclusion and other social determinants play in shaping mental health outcomes.

As part of Pavee Point’s national work, we were pleased to support the Department of Health in the development of the strategy and in undertaking consultations with Travellers and Roma.

Given the urgent mental health and suicide crisis Travellers and Traveller organisations witness on a daily basis, we look forward to the publication of the forthcoming action plan and seeing tangible outcomes and improvements on the ground for Traveller families.

Read the Department of Health’s press release here: http://www.gov.ie/en/department-of-health/publications/irelands-strategy-to-reduce-suicide-and-self-harm-connecting-for-life-20262035/

Pictured: Patrick Reilly from Pavee Point’s Mental Health Team and Minister of State for Mental Health, Mary Butler TD, at the launch event.