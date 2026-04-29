Consultation on the Civil Service Traveller and Roma Placement Programme

Last week, Pavee Point, alongside the National Traveller Women’s Forum, Involve and the Irish Traveller Movement, met at the Department of Justice to offer input on the Civil Service Traveller and Roma Placement Programme.

The programme, developed under the National Traveller and Roma Inclusion Strategy II (2024 – 2028), aims to increase the participation and inclusion of the Traveller and Roma communities in Irish Civil Service.

Following the successful recruitment of 18 Traveller and Roma applicants to the civil service under the 2025/2026 Civil Service Traveller and Roma Work Placement Programme, Pavee Point have provided support and mentorship for participants in the programme as well as a series of information sessions for participating Government departments. These sessions are developed to enable these departments to gain a better understanding of Traveller and Roma cultures, the challenges Travellers and Roma face in accessing employment, and how to create more inclusive and welcoming workplaces.

Read more about the Civil Service Traveller and Roma Work Placement Programme