‘Context’: a new play by Rosaleen McDonagh commemorating 40 years of Pavee Point

Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre was centre stage today as polished readings took place at the Gate Theatre of a new play by Rosaleen McDonagh, commissioned to commemorate our 40th Anniversary.

The play ‘Context’ highlights key moments in the history of Pavee Point but tells its own story through four fictional characters.

Many of the issues and events that impact on Travellers are woven into the lives of the four characters and explores the tension between loyalty, family dynamics, disillusionment, isolation, racism, internalised oppression and conscience.

“Pavee Point has been for me,” said Rosaleen, “a place of learning – a space that taught me how to document the cumulative effects of collective racism.”

Pavee Point would like to thank Rosaleen for this wonderful anniversary celebration and to also thank The Gate Theatre, our own staff and supporters all down through the years and to everyone who has contributed to our work.

Pictured above: Michael Power CEO of Involve, and Rosaleen McDonagh.

The readings featured actors Christine Collins, Joshua Donoghue, Hilda Fay and Michael Harding.