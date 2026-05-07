Conversations for World Maternal Mental Health Day

To mark World Maternal Mental Health Day, Pavee Mothers and the Mental Health team facilitated a coffee morning with Pavee Point staff.

The morning generated very good conversation around the stigma of mental health.

It was a very informative session: where it is particularly important to have a space to have open conversations around Mental health during and after pregnancy.

Contributions on the day from came from Valerie O’Leary (Pavee Mothers) & Geraldine McDonnell (Mental Health).

Resources on mental health, and maternal mental health, can be found at:

Pavee Mothers [paveemothers.ie/]; &

Mind Your Nuck [youngpavees.ie/].

#maternalmhmatters #wmmhday #paveemothers #mindyournuck