COVID highlights urgent need for ethnic data across state systems
The COVID19 pandemic has exacerbated inequalities for Travellers and Roma – but has also created opportunities to address inequalities – Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre reported to a meeting of European ngos hosted by the Fundamental Rights Platform this week.
Ronnie Fay,
Pavee Point Co Director spoke of ways of working with the state and civil
servants and Traveller and Roma organisations that met some success during the pandemic.
Participating
in emergency COVID19 related forums enabled
measures to help mitigate against COVID in the Traveller and Roma communities.
Examples
include government regulations for local authorities to provide sanitation on
both official and unofficial sites, isolation facilities for Travellers and
Roma, moratorium on evictions during COVID-19 and Traveller and Roma participation
in the design and delivery of frontline services including testing
and, it is hoped, vaccination.
“All of this
was possible because of ongoing relations, hard work and strong NGOs who could
engage and seek human rights,” said Ms. Fay.
Martin Collins, Pavee Point Co Director, outlined Pavee Point’s ongoing commitment to community development as fundamental to realising human rights as well as recognising racism as a key and entrenched barrier to human rights.
NGOS agreed, at the meeting, that the human rights of Travellers and Roma need to be protected in all Resilience and Recovery Strategies and that urgent interventions from FRA and the European Commission are needed to ensure member states collect and use ethnic data across administrative systems.
