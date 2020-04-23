Pavee Point today joined with other human rights organisations to highlight the need for a human rights response during COVID19.
This arises out of our concerns for communities and people who have been particularly affected both by the virus itself and/or by the new emergency regulations.
A rights-based response requires an approach that prioritises protecting those most vulnerable to the virus, as well as identifying who will be most impacted by the restrictions and the accompanying garda powers.
In line with agreed policies, COVID19 statistics must be broken down by nationality, ethnicity, disability, gender and age.
Thanks to the Irish Council of Civil Liberties for their work on this and to our co-signatories: Immigrant Council of Ireland, Inclusion Ireland, Irish Penal Reform Trust, Mental Health Reform Ireland, Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland and Refugee and Migrant Solidarity.
Read statement from European Network of National Human Rights Institutions on Covid19 and Human Rights.
