‘Deepening of access to justice crisis’

Pavee Point yesterday (13/01) attended a FLAC and TCD Law School Conference on Civil Legal Aid Reform. There was a strong emphasis from speakers on the need for targeted legal services, including a properly resourced national Traveller Legal Service. It is vital that civil legal aid reform is urgently advanced to address the huge unmet legal need amongst the Traveller community in areas such as housing and discrimination.



Pictured: Maria Joyce (National Traveller Women’s Forum); Eilis Barry (FLAC); Martin Collins (Pavee Point); Sinéad Lucey (FLAC).