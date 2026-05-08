Discussing access and barriers to higher education for Travellers and Roma

This morning, David Joyce, Pavee Point Co-ordinator for Further and Higher Education (HE), delivered a presentation at Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) concerning Traveller and Roma access to higher education in the Irish context.

This was an opportunity to discuss what an inclusive HE system might look like for Traveller and Roma learners: one that respects culture and identity, and ensures meaningful participation, equity of opportunity, and positive educational outcomes.

The presentation was part of a wider panel discussion on understandings of inequality and institutional responses with regards Traveller and Roma access to higher education.

The panel is part of a day-long symposium in QUB examining the structural barriers that limit Traveller and Roma participation in higher education, and to identify what meaningful, sustained institutional change looks like in practice.