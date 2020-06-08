This week, Traveller men take to social media to speak up against domestic violence during Covid-19/Coronavirus Pandemic. The messages are by Traveller men, for men, reminding them that domestic violence, no matter the circumstance, is never OK.

“It’s great to see Traveller men taking a lead on a global issue, especially during Covid-19” said Tessa Collins from the Violence against Women Programme

“It is crucial that men are part of the conversation on domestic violence. Men have a huge role in ending violence against women” said Michael Collins from the Men’s Health Programme

Check out our Facebook page every day at 6 pm for a new video