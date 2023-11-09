Home > News > Donegal’s Musical Dohertys at Pavee Point
People got a real feel for Donegal’s Musical Doherty’s thanks to the in-depth talk by Rab Cherry of Donegal Fiddle Music who presented at Pavee Point this week. And thanks to those who attended and who travelled to be at the event especially Donegal Traveller Project.
The talk, based on the family tree of Doherty musicians,
told the story of renowned fiddle player Johnny Doherty’s ancestors, as well as
his siblings and nephews and nieces. Some of his relations were also in attendance
at the event and were able to compare notes with Rab.
And we look forward to the future release of some new-found recordings of fiddler Mickey Doherty recorded in 1960 by Mickey’s nephew.
Main Photo: (LtoR) Kate Hagan Donegal Traveller Project, Rab Cherry, Hugh Friel Donegal Traveller Project, Eddie Friel Donegal Traveller Project and Siobhan McLaughlin Donegal Traveller Project
For anyone who would like to know more there are video documentaries on Facebook –
The Fiddle Music of Donegal | Facebook
Lorg An Cheoil Ep 1 – https://www.facebook.com/cairdeas.bhfidileiri/videos/428678242094423
Lorg An Cheoil Ep 2 – https://www.facebook.com/cairdeas.bhfidileiri/videos/618931656064095
Lorg An Cheoil Ep 3 – https://www.facebook.com/cairdeas.bhfidileiri/videos/971860043461389
Lorg An Cheoil Ep 4 – https://www.facebook.com/cairdeas.bhfidileiri/videos/405062067893249
