We are getting ready for #HeritageWeek 12 – 20 August!!
We found a lovely set of exhibition photos of a Traveller wedding from 1968 which we will have on view. We also found some great copperware, beady pockets and lots of old newspaper articles that show the different ways Travellers were treated in the media. And more!
Drop in to Pavee Point any week-day morning 10 – 1pm during #HeritageWeek and see rediscovered material from our collection.
No booking necessary. We are just off Mountjoy Square, Dublin 1. See our location here.
Photo – Archivist Chloe Stapleton getting material ready for #HeritageWeek.