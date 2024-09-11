Eastern Region Traveller Health Action Plan (ER THAP) Launched

On Tuesday, 10th September, 2024, the Eastern Region Traveller Health Unit (ER THU) held the launch of their ER Traveller Health Action Plan (ER THAP). Regional Traveller health action plans have been developed across the country to support the implementation of the wider National Traveller Health Action Plan (NTHAP) which was launched in 2022.

“The Eastern Region Traveller Health Action Plan aims to create a health service which all Travellers can achieve wellbeing and where the wellbeing of all Travellers is supported at every level” said Mellany McLoone, Chief Officer for Dublin North City and County at the HSE, and Chair of the Eastern Region Traveller Health Unit (ERTHU). “The development of this Eastern Region Traveller Health Action Plan shows that many structures are needed to implement the NTHAP. There has been a concerted effort across all groups involved to work together to achieve better health outcomes for Travellers.”

The Plan was devised through partnership between local Traveller organisations/Primary Health Care Projects in the Eastern Region and the HSE, with engagement from local authorities given the need to address the broader social determinants of health. The process of developing the plan spanned five months, 10 consultations and was overseen by the ER THU.

“It is important that the HSE and Traveller projects continue to work together to achieve the 86 actions included in the plan”, said Mary Brigid Collins, Primary Health Care Coordinator at Pavee Point. “A huge amount of energy went into developing the Plan, including Primary Health Care Projects and the HSE to develop and agree the key actions and priorities in the Plan. We need to continue this momentum to ensure better outcomes for Travellers on the ground.”

The Eastern Region Traveller Health Unit, one of seven THUs, is the largest and longest established Traveller Health Unit in Ireland. The ER THU covers more than one quarter of the Traveller population in Ireland. Within this, there are ten Traveller projects, including nine Traveller Primary Health Care Projects, employing over 80 staff who undertake health advocacy in a wide range of areas.

Speaking at the launch, Martina Queally, Dublin and South East Regional Executive Officer at the HSE, said, “The HSE reiterates its commitment to support Traveller Health Projects. My optimism for this plan is based on evidence, Primary Health Care Projects for Travellers are evidence in practice of what works.”

“Implementation of this Plan is crucial if we are to seriously address Traveller health inequalities. That means, resources must be made available on an ongoing basis to support implementation of the actions, alongside addressing terms and conditions for workers in Traveller Primary Health Care Projects – which are fundamental in delivering on those actions on the ground in partnership with the HSE” said Lynsey Kavanagh, Co-Director at Pavee Point.

The ER THAP looks to translate the National Traveller Health Action Plan, published in 2022, into action in the Eastern Region. Pavee Point welcomed the NTHAP, a recommendation of the finding of the All-Ireland Traveller Health Study (2010), in particular due to its acknowledgement of the impact of systemic racism, discrimination and the social determinants of health have on Traveller health outcomes. The NTHAP commits to strengthening partnership working between the HSE, Traveller Health Units and local Traveller organisations/Traveller Primary Health Care Projects.

The Action Plan can be downloaded here.