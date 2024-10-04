Eastern Region Traveller Health Unit Traveller and Homelessness Coordinator

We are looking for a person to coordinate the implementation a newly established regional initiative focusing on Traveller health and homelessness.

Do you have strategic thinking, policy, advocacy and coordination skills? Do you have a passion for challenging racism and structural inequalities by addressing the root causes of social injustice? If so, this job could be for you!

The closing date for receipt of applications is Friday 25th October (5pm).

Full details of the position including how to apply are outlined in the Job Specification.

You can download our application form here.