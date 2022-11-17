Education Roundtable on Further Education and Training
Pavee Point was delighted to host a round table to share information on barriers facing Travellers and Roma in Further Education and Training and how to overcome them.
There was a good turn out both from Traveller organisations and education provider and support workers.
Thank you to everyone for their dynamic participation and engagement and we look forward to reporting back to you on the issues that were discussed and to continuing to advocate for positive change within the education system.
