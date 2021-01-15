Pavee Point’s Men’s Health Team is participated in ‘Empowered Voices’ a Traveller event on Sunday for First Fortnight 2021.
Our Men’s Health workers were part of a panel discussion on identity and mental health that will also include a performance of the poem ‘Gloke’. ‘Gloke’ is the result of workshops researching issues of racism, discrimination, identity and facilitated by spoken word poet Geoff Finan.
The event will also feature the film ‘It Doesn’t Matter’ – a collaboration between Travellers from Ballyfermot, Finglas and Coolock, Mental Health Services – Exchange House Ireland & Turn 2 Me, film producer Pat Comer of Comer Productions and performance artist & acting coach Sian Ní Mhuiríof Super Paua.
Catch up here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMpm1rept_Q&feature=youtu.be
