As Ashling Murphy is laid to rest today, all in Pavee Point want to express our sincere sympathy and support with Ashling Murphy’s grief stricken family and friends.
Like many others in Ireland and elsewhere we are appalled that such a thing would happen to any woman. We support a call for immediate robust and implemented action to end violence against women, including through the National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-based Violence.
We are conscious also of the particular implication of that violence as it intersects with racism, and as it impacts Traveller and Roma women and girls, and women and girls from other ethnic minorities in Ireland.
