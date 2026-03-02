Ensuring Traveller inclusion in Health Services

To mark Irish Traveller Ethnicity Day, the Eastern Region Traveller Health Unit Maternal & Child Health Subgroup have developed a series of infographics entitled ‘Stall, Pause and Use your Nuck’ – promoting Traveller inclusion in health services

In Cant, the language used by the Traveller Community, ‘Stall’ means ‘Stop’, and Nuck means ‘Head’, i.e, ‘Stop, Pause and Use your Head’.

This series of infographics and short messages supports our anti-racism and discrimination training, aimed at staff working across health services. Each month, we will explore a different theme, sharing key information about the Traveller Community and their health, to reduce inequalities and address barriers Travellers may face when accessing healthcare services.

Access the infographic here: ‘Stall, Pause and Use your Nuck’