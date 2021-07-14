Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre welcomes today’s launch of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission Equality Review of local authority Traveller Accommodation Programmes.
“This Equality Review highlights the importance of an intercultural approach to the provision of Traveller accommodation where Traveller culture and identity is respected,” said Ronnie Fay, Co Director, Pavee Point.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that accommodation can be a life or death issue. Poor living conditions and severe overcrowding contribute significantly to Travellers who get COVID-19 having higher risks of ending up in hospital, going to ICU and death compared to the general population. “We need to future proof Traveller accommodation in case of future pandemics and we need to press for a complete resolution of the accommodation situation for Travellers,” said Ms. Fay.
This Review raises important practical issues that we know are impacting on the provision of Traveller accommodation –
- spending on refurbishment and renovation instead of new accommodation
- lack of forward planning for actual and future Traveller accommodation needs
- protracted issues with residents from the majority population
- local authority planning issues