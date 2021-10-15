Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre is participating in Eradicate Poverty Day event hosted this Sunday by All Together in Dignity. COVID-19 has served to highlight the inequalities that exist and we have seen how Travellers and Roma have been more vulnerable during this pandemic. Not only do marginalised groups have poorer outcomes in health but also in education, accommodation and employment. In a post-COVID-19 world we see how the digital divide will further marginalise vulnerable groups. Governments need to listen to affected groups and to have these groups involved in developments for a more equal future. As ATD President Donald Lee says – “When we come together in partnership and solidarity we can end persistent poverty and live in harmony with our planet.” Message for the World Day for Overcoming Poverty – Donald Lee, President ATD October 15, 2021 at 4:32 pm Share via: